Midhurst and Petworth Rotarians' annual quiz proves a winner

​Answer: Offer them a quiz night and a bar!

Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club were guests of the Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour last Friday at Chichester Rugby Club, in Oaklands Park, Wellington Road for their annual quiz night which also included a fish and chip supper provided by Chichester-based ‘La Fish’, recently voted the best fish and chip shop in Sussex.

Funds raised from the evening are partly in aid of a water roller project in Tanzania supported by several Rotary clubs with funding, and other international charities.

A fun night was had at the Rotary Club annual quiz

Rangesh Nallan and John Maguire of the MidPet Club introduced the project and after their short video and presentation insisted the fun get underway with 21 teams competing.

The thinking did generate heated debates, so the bar was kept very busy.

Fezs were issued to each table representative, and afterwards the Fez wearers assembled for a group photo! (black indicated participants, red organisers and hosts). Master of Ceremonies Peter Evans thanked everyone for their generosity and those who helped organize the quiz.

The winning table called Black Knights were led by ‘Fez adorned ‘Joe Docherty with a top score of 127 points.