Midhurst and Rother College students secure places at top universities after 'exceptional' A-level results

Students and staff at Midhurst and Rother college are celebrating today (August 17), as A-Level students secure places at a range of top universities, alongside a raft of stellar results.

There were top marks across the board at the college, with 39 per cent of students celebrating grades A to A*, and 63 per cent celebrating grades between A* and B. Similarly, 63 per cent of BTEC students achieved Distinction*s or Distinction grades, equivalent to As and A*s.

STEM students were also successful, with 75 per cent of mathematics students achieving A or A* grades, and 86 per cent of Computer Science students achieving the same.

Among the sixth formers celebrating, stand out successes include:

L to R - Matthew, Tom, Gwen and Ethan. Photo: Midhurst and Rother College.

Matthew Grzywacz, who achieved four A*s in Further Maths, Maths, Computer Science and Physics, will be attending the University of Warwick to study Mathematics.

Ethan Sharp, who achieved three A*s in Further Maths, Maths and Physics, will also be attending the University of Warwick to study Mathematics.

Thomas Salter, who achieved two A*s in Maths and Computer Science and a Distinction* in Digital Media, considering a place at the University of Exeter to study Film.

Gwen Keuhne, who achieved two A*s in Textiles and Art and a B in English Literature, will be attending University of the Arts London to study Costume for Theatre and Screen.

Assistant principal at Midhurst and Rother College, Roger Burton said: ““These are exceptional results which show the very high standards being maintained at MRC Sixth Form. All of us across the school are absolutely delighted for our students and wish them the very best of luck as they take up their places at university or on top-quality apprenticeships. We are very much looking forward to continuing to grow and strengthen our Sixth Form so that more young people are able to benefit from all that it has to offer.”