BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Midhurst and Rother College students secure places at top universities after 'exceptional' A-level results

Students and staff at Midhurst and Rother college are celebrating today (August 17), as A-Level students secure places at a range of top universities, alongside a raft of stellar results.
By Connor Gormley
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST

There were top marks across the board at the college, with 39 per cent of students celebrating grades A to A*, and 63 per cent celebrating grades between A* and B. Similarly, 63 per cent of BTEC students achieved Distinction*s or Distinction grades, equivalent to As and A*s.

STEM students were also successful, with 75 per cent of mathematics students achieving A or A* grades, and 86 per cent of Computer Science students achieving the same.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among the sixth formers celebrating, stand out successes include:

L to R - Matthew, Tom, Gwen and Ethan. Photo: Midhurst and Rother College.L to R - Matthew, Tom, Gwen and Ethan. Photo: Midhurst and Rother College.
L to R - Matthew, Tom, Gwen and Ethan. Photo: Midhurst and Rother College.

Matthew Grzywacz, who achieved four A*s in Further Maths, Maths, Computer Science and Physics, will be attending the University of Warwick to study Mathematics.

Ethan Sharp, who achieved three A*s in Further Maths, Maths and Physics, will also be attending the University of Warwick to study Mathematics.

Thomas Salter, who achieved two A*s in Maths and Computer Science and a Distinction* in Digital Media, considering a place at the University of Exeter to study Film.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gwen Keuhne, who achieved two A*s in Textiles and Art and a B in English Literature, will be attending University of the Arts London to study Costume for Theatre and Screen.

Assistant principal at Midhurst and Rother College, Roger Burton said: ““These are exceptional results which show the very high standards being maintained at MRC Sixth Form. All of us across the school are absolutely delighted for our students and wish them the very best of luck as they take up their places at university or on top-quality apprenticeships. We are very much looking forward to continuing to grow and strengthen our Sixth Form so that more young people are able to benefit from all that it has to offer.”

Principal Stuart Edwards added: “I am incredibly proud of our students’ performances this year. They have shown real dedication to their studies and have achieved outstanding overall results. Our Sixth Form students are leaders in the school and I would like to thank them, in particular, for leading our charity work this year – raising several thousands of pounds for good causes.”

Related topics:StudentsUniversity of WarwickMidhurst