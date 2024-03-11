Midhurst bakery makes its mark on this year's British Pie Awards
The company’s flagship steak and ale pie, as well as its new Black Forest Gateau pie, were both named second-best in their respective categories, giving the class champs a run for their money.
At the same time, several of the company’s pies – including a ‘Chip Shop Chicken Curry’ pie – came away with gold, silver and bronze awards; not to mention rave reviews from the judges.
Now in its 16th year, the British Pie Awards attracts pie makers of all sizes from all over the UK. This year, there were 900 entries across 24 categories, all presided over by a suite of judges some 140 strong. The biggest this year was the meta and alcohol category, in which competition was especially stiff, and just so happened to be the category in which Mud Foods came out so near the top.
Chief Pie Maker and Mud Foods Founder Christian Barrington said: ”I'm delighted and very proud! Huge thanks to my incredible Mud team, whose unwavering dedication and tireless efforts consistently keep our standards at the highest level. Thus ensuring top-notch quality pies which spread happiness to our amazing, supportive customers."
A spokesperson for Mud Foods added that the secret to their success is the use of high quality ingredients and traditional methods: “Mud prides itself on sourcing all our ingredients from trusted quality producers, as close to home as possible,” they said. “One of the unique things about Mud is that we make our pastry with butter, not margarine, and we give our pastry time to relax, using the natural method - not the fast way, with additives to bypass nature. We think you can taste the difference.”
Mud Pies isn’t the only Sussex bakery to have made its mark at this year’s awards. Turner’s Pies – based in Bognor Regis – has won The Supreme Pie Champion Award on two previous occasions and, this year, won awards across three different categories: best meat and potato pie, best desert pie and best vegan pie.”