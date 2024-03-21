Midhurst boy raises thousands walking 200 miles for 200th RNLI anniversary
A boy from Midhurst had his final walk on Sunday, March 3 to raise funds to mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI. When he began his challenge, he said: “I’m walking 200 miles from December 12 to March 3. I’m doing it because I like going to our closest RNLI in Selsey. I really enjoy seeing the boats when I can.”
Their first group walk was a two-and-a-half-mile festive walk around Midhurst that took place on Sunday, December 17. In his own time, along with family members, he’s been able to get almost 200 miles of walking completed and left a couple of miles for one final public walk to mark the end of the fundraising.
Nathan’s aunty Jenny Jackson said: “It was a lovely day and it was great to have the community out. The RNLI mascot Stormy Stan was also there. They showed the kids around the stations and they had a guard of honour made up of a lifeboat people that welcomed Nathan in.
There was also a finish line made out of banners and the kids ran across that which was fantastic, I think it was just amazing, and a really lovely sunny day.
Over 50 people turned up on the day and raised around £2,400 in total. Nathan Jones spoke about the event and said: “I really enjoyed having everyone come and support me. I’m planning on having a break from fundraising, but have plans to do more of it once every year from now on.”