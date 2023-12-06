Midhurst boy takes on Walking challenge for 200th anniversary of RNLI

Nathan with the boats at the RNLI in Selsey.

Nathan Jones from Midhurst said: “I’m walking 200 miles from the 12th of December to the third of March. I’m doing it because I like going to our closest RNLI in Selsey. I love seeing the boats. My Great Granny won a writing competition with the RNLI in 1936, so it means a lot to me. I’ve been going for three years and really love it there.”

There are set to be several walks that people can partake in and join in with Nathan’s challenge. The first one is a two-and-a-half-mile festive walk around Midhurst on the Sunday, December 17. The meeting point and time is The Grange Midhurst at 10 am. People taking part will get a mince pie and hot chocolate.