A major fire at The Angel Inn earlier this month shook the Midhurst community – and huge support is needed the put the town back on its feet.

More than 30 people were evacuated and fourteen fire engines were called to battle the blaze at the historic North Street site on Thursday, March 16.

The road was closed as emergency services worked to make the building safe and several businesses are now in dire straights as they battle to stay afloat in an almost empty high street.

Businesses are urging shoppers to help support the high street before it is too late and to make use to free parking, £2 bus tickets or enjoy a walk into town.

Jacqui Steward, owner of Alchemy Home

“We want everyone to at least give it a go and support the town and make sure that there is a town to come back to,” said Laura Jandac, owner of The Upholsterer in North Street.

“The reality is that the town centre is dead. People are down 70 or 80 per cent in what they are taking. It’s not just the small businesses it’s everyone.

"It’s affecting absolutely everybody and it’s devastating. We have been trying so hard to run a campaign to get people back to Midhurst. As soon as the fire engines left – so did the customers. Cafés and restaurants have been hit particularly bad because they very much rely on the support of passing trade.

“We are trying to get the message out that everyone who can open, is open. The car parks are free, you can walk everywhere.”

Laura Jandac and the team at The Upholsterers

Despite the support from the district council’s free parking scheme, business owners in the town have bee left with a feeling of helplessness.

"As a business owner you are generally quite a doer,” Laura said, “and I think a big concern is we all feel a bit helpless. We don’t know how long this road is going to be closed for.”

The uncertainty also makes it difficult for business owners to plan their cashflow and stock — “We are have a real Covid flashbacks.”

Midhurst Town Council has been working non-stop since the fire broke out and has begun it’s ‘drive to it not through it’ campaign which aims to bring more people in to the centre.

The Angel Inn in North Street following the fire. Picture by Dan Jessup/ Eddie Mitchell

Council chair, Carol Lintott told this newspaper: ”We are absolutely doing all we can as a town council to help businesses. Our clerk and events officers have been round to speak with every single business. Together with the town team we created the ‘drive to it not through’ tag line and we are looking at brining in anyone and everyone.

“It’s really important that our residents know that we are thinking about them and doing all we can — as the town council we are restricted in what we can do.”

Caroline Bloomfield owns a shop in West Street. She said: “Before the pandemic it was a really thriving street but it has really taken a hit. It started to get really busy again and then the fire happened and it has died.

"People just aren’t coming because with the road being shut it’s an absolute car crash. The town is devastated by the road closure. I know it is deterring people.”

Jacqui Steward, owner of Alchemy Home in Knockhundred Row, just off North Street said there had been calls to pedestrianise North Street from some shoppers who had popped in.

She said: "People were saying they love the pedestrianisation of North Street and could hear the birds singing and lots of people really enjoyed that.”

She added that community spirit flourished in the days following the fire: “People have really been advocating for the town and businesses have been saying ‘don’t just drive through, come in’ — there was this community spirit.”

The district council also made a number of areas free to park in a bid to boost trade.

"I think that has been really helpful,” Jacqui said, “the customers really enjoyed it. The council has made the best of the situation and that gave the customers the encouragement to come in. It really did have a positive effect.”

The coming weeks will see the arrival of a farmer’s market and artisan’s market which are expected to have the town bustling with shoppers.

"People come from far and wide for the markets and it is really good for the town’s prosperity.”

The Artisan’s Market is set to go ahead this Saturday (April 1) with at least 20 traders set to take up Market Square and the Old Library.