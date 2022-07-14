Midhurst Camera Club Photography Exhibition returns after a two year break

For the first time since before before the Pandemic, the Midhurst Camera Club is holding it's very popular Photography Exhibition. It is to be held on July 23 and 24 between 10am and 4pm, at the Memorial Hall in the centre of Midhurst. The exhibition will feature works by members of the club produced over the last 12 months.

An independent judge will decide on the “Image of the year”, although members of the public will also be invited to vote on their favourite images. Everyone is welcome to what promises to be a very special display of the talents of some of Midhurst's best photographers. Admission is £2 and includes free tea and cake, and admission for children is free. There is ample parking nearby.