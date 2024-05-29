Midhurst care home residents gear up for return of classic car show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pendean House Bupa Care Home is set to welcome the return of members from The Double LL Club on Saturday 8th June for a fun-filled afternoon of car enthusiasm.

It’s the care home’s first classic car show since before the pandemic and members of the club are expected to bring some must-see vintage and classic makes and models including, MG, Morris Minor and Austin 7.

Open to all members of the public, the event presents a brilliant opportunity for car enthusiasts all around to come and meet the car owners, learn more about the history of each of the cars and view a collection of memorabilia.

Show organiser, Pendean House’s long term employee of 50 years and fellow Double LL Club member, David Rudwick, will be on hand to welcome visitors to the care home’s beautiful, extensive grounds with refreshments available from the care home team.

Commenting on the forthcoming event, Pendean House Bupa Care Home manager, Vicky Strange, said: “We are all thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Double LL Club for what we know will be a fantastic afternoon. We have hosted a number of classic car shows over the years here at Pendean House, so it’s wonderful to be able to mark their return this year. Our residents and families always love coming together for such occasions, as it’s a chance to share experiences, memories, and common interests.”

Double LL Club is for like-minded people with a love of all classic vehicles, who like to come together, share knowledge and experience of owning and driving classic motors. Between members, the club enjoys access to a varied and eclectic range of vehicles including cars, tractors, military and commercial vehicles and even a steam engine along with lots of collections and memorabilia.

The classic car show will be open to all on Saturday 8th June, 1.30pm-4.00pm. For more information, please call the care home on 01730 812896 ext 1200.

