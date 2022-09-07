Midhurst Fire Station hosts open day

Midhurst Fire Station hosted an open day showcasing a day of family fun on Saturday, September 3.

From 10am to 4pm there were many fun filled activities to be had and enjoyed by the whole family.

At the open day, firefighters ran a series of practical displays as well as being on hand to provide fire and road safety advice and answer any questions that people may have had.

Visitors were able to go and see displays from Chichester Police & South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust as well as got the the chance to meet Midhurst Fire Station’s rural engagement officer and volunteers for fire safety information.

There were also plenty of fun to be had for kids as well including a children’s raffle and a practical hot fire demonstration.