Midhurst footfall 'still down' one year after 400-year-old hotel fire

The current state of the Angel Inn Hotel in North Street, Midhurst.

On March 16 2023, The Angel Inn Hotel in Midhurst was alight, which destroyed the hotel. It had been a well-known location to locals and was even referred to as a ‘landmark’ in the town. With it almost being one year on since this fire, we wanted to know what footfall had been like since. Over the last few months, we’ve spoken to a range of shopkeepers and business people in the town to find out how footfall has been.

Marianne Wood, the manager of Age UK in Midhurst said: “Since the fire, we lost so much trade. The road was closed in North Street for a number of months too. The streets were so empty. It has been a little bit better since the main road opened back up, it did improve. We’re still not back to normal though just yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Jandak, owner of the Upholsterer told us a few months back that: “Footfall is certainly not back to where it was since the incident with the fire. The fire happened when we were on a bit of a high point for the high street, people seemed to be doing really well and people came to Midhurst in good numbers.”

Peter Nightingale, owner of the Midhurst Museum.