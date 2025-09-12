Midhurst funeral service to move into historic building

This refurbishment brings the family-run funeral service a full-circle moment.

Refurbishment work is underway at The Garrett in Midhurst, with the building set to become the new home of Merritt’s of Midhurst Funeral Service.

The move holds personal meaning for the Merritt’s team, as the premises were once run by Toby Merritt’s cousin, Bob Lintott, who operated his own funeral business there for many years.

Part of the statement from Merritt’s of Midhurst Funeral Service on Facebook read: “To be able to follow in Bob’s footsteps and continue that legacy here means the world to Toby, his family, and all of us at Merritt’s.

"It feels like a full-circle moment – bringing the building back to life while honouring the history and tradition that it holds within our community."

The new facilities will include a service chapel, private arrangement room, restrooms, parking, and a kitchen, all designed to provide comfort and dignity for families.

Merritt’s will continue operating from its current West Street premises until the move is complete.