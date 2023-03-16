Edit Account-Sign Out
Midhurst hotel fire: History of 400-year-old The Angel Inn includes visits from H G Wells, Hilaire Beloc and the Pilgrim Fathers

Following the sad destruction of The Angel Inn in a huge blaze this morning, we take a look at the history of the iconic building.

By Joe Stack
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:26 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:28 GMT

More than 30 people were evacuated when a huge fire broke out in the historic coaching inn this morning (Thursday, March 16).

Fourteen fire crews were scrambled to tackle the fire but sadly much of the building has bee destroyed.

The building is Grade II listed with Historic England and features an 18th century court room. Much of the building dates back to the 18th century with some parts being renovated in the 19th century.

It is famed for its tall Georgian frontage over three storeys with eight windows. A number of famous people have visited over the years, including H G Wells who was schooled at Midhurst Grammar School when it was in North Street.

According to historians at The Novium Museum in Chichester, the author later returned to teach at the school. Up the road, Ye Old Tea Shoppe even features in Well’s adventure story ‘The Wheels of Chance’.

French/English poet Hilaire Beloc also stayed at the hotel and ended up writing much of his work in Sussex.

Another momentous visit came from the Pilgrim Fathers who are said to have spent time in the hotel when it was a coaching inn.

The building was sold in 2019 after then owner David Whitney decided to retire. It was sold for roughly £1.6 million

