Midhurst man celebrates 50 years of working at local family-run business
Philip Aslett started working at kitchen supply shop Dexam on August 27, 1973, when he was aged 19.
Starting out taking home £20 a week in wages, Mr Aslett began his career as a warehouseman and eventually trained as a forklift operator.
Speaking about his achievement, Mr Aslett said: “Living locally and as a fresh faced teenager, I fell out of bed straight into Dexam for my 8.30am start and never looked back.
"Dexam have supported me throughout my years and it is a personal firm where people matter. I think that’s why I have stayed here for so long.
"It has been an honour to work with everyone past and present and [I] have no plans as yet to hang up my hat!”
To celebrate the milestone, staff at Dexam held a surprise party last Friday (August 25) where they thanked him for his hard work and dedication.
Hugh Stewart, chairman of Dexam, said: “It is amazing to think that Phil has worked in Dexam for almost as long as the company has existed. What a wonderful association!
"The strength of any company is always its people - their enthusiasm, their experience and their ability to ride the ups and downs with equal resolve.
"Phil is just such a person, and his experience knows no bounds.
"A huge thank you, Phil, and congratulations on your half century.”
