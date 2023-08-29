Midhurst man celebrates 50 years of working at local family-run business

A man from Midhurst is celebrating 50 years of working at a local family-run business.

Philip Aslett started working at kitchen supply shop Dexam on August 27, 1973, when he was aged 19.

Starting out taking home £20 a week in wages, Mr Aslett began his career as a warehouseman and eventually trained as a forklift operator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his achievement, Mr Aslett said: “Living locally and as a fresh faced teenager, I fell out of bed straight into Dexam for my 8.30am start and never looked back.

Philip Aslett from Midhurst is celebrating 50 years of working at a local family-run business. Photo: contributed

"Dexam have supported me throughout my years and it is a personal firm where people matter. I think that’s why I have stayed here for so long.

"It has been an honour to work with everyone past and present and [I] have no plans as yet to hang up my hat!”

To celebrate the milestone, staff at Dexam held a surprise party last Friday (August 25) where they thanked him for his hard work and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugh Stewart, chairman of Dexam, said: “It is amazing to think that Phil has worked in Dexam for almost as long as the company has existed. What a wonderful association!

"The strength of any company is always its people - their enthusiasm, their experience and their ability to ride the ups and downs with equal resolve.

"Phil is just such a person, and his experience knows no bounds.

"A huge thank you, Phil, and congratulations on your half century.”