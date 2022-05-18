Starting at Flint Barn Cafe in Cocking, the course took participants across tough terrain on the picturesque South Downs, before ending with a rapid downhill mile.

Open to new and experienced runners, there were 201 entries from local clubs, while some participants travelled from places further afield, such as Devon and London.

Antal Farago was the winner of the male racers, and Sarah Hurford was awarded first place in the female results.

The Midhurst Milers 10k took runners through a scenic route on the South Downs.

Male and female winners of the over 60s age category included Neil Strachan and Julie Lambourn.

First place in the 50-59s category was awarded to Rebecca Ramsey and Simon Thompson. First place in the 40-49s age category was given to Melissa Holland-Smith and Duncan Green.

The winners were presented their prizes by Howard Bidmead who, together with Richard Smith, founded Midhurst Milers in 1991.

Midhurst Milers started as a group of local runners who would meet every week in the old Grange Centre. Today, membership stands at 90 members.

More than 200 people took part in the Midhurst Milers 10k.

The club is well known in the local area where it organises a regular ‘Couch-to-5k’ course to support residents who want to try out running.

Yearly membership costs £30 and there is something for all ages and abilities at Midhurst Milers.

Its races are open to experienced runners, as well as those who would like to take up running with the support of a passionate group.