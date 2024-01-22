John Hills spent his life at the heart of the community in Stedham, near Midhurst.

John Hills, who spent his life at the heart of the community in Stedham, has died at home in the village where he lived most of his life.

John Hills passed in the village where he lived most of his life. He was 87 and one of four children who lived in Bridgefoot Cottages and then moved to Common View in Stedham (near Midhurst) with his family in 1949. He had remained there ever since.

He died on December 29thpeacefully in his sleep. He attended school in Stedham during the Second World War and left school aged 15. He then went on to work as a cowman for Commander Holbrook, who won the Royal Navy’s first VC in the Great War, who owned Woodgate Farm in the village.

At 18, he was called up to complete his National Service which was done in the Royal Artillery in Hong Kong in the mid-1950s. After several jobs in the early 1960s, John eventually secured the job of gardener at Fitzhall, and he stayed there for 34 years until eventually retiring in 2001.

In his retirement, John got himself into his interests. He was very fond of his garden. He was also chuffed to become President of the Stedham bowls club. Despite all of this, he had been dedicated to the local branch of the Royal British Legion.

He was a committee member and a regular feature outside Tesco’s in North Street, Midhurst attired in his Gunner beret, blazer with his medals and military regalia. He collected for those military veterans who were not as fortunate as him.

He was also a strong supporter of Project 71, a charity supporting World War Two veterans in the south coast. With Project 71 he thoroughly enjoyed recent trips to London with the Association of Dunkirk Small Boats and to Normandy.

He was unmarried and left two brothers and a sister. The funeral service will be held on Friday 2nd February 11.30am at St James’ Parish Church in Mill Lane, Stedham. Family flowers only, Donations if desired in John’s memory can be made to the Royal British Legion via www.merrittsofmidhurst.co.uk Funeral Notices – John Hills.