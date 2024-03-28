Midhurst museum proudly presents new exhibit on Southdown bus memorabilia

Founded in 1915 and eventually bought out by Stagecoach in 1989, who changed the name in 2015, Southdown Motor Services provided buses throughout the south of England, including both East and West Sussex, as well as parts of Hampshire.

The museum’s exhibit will showcase memoranda from across the company’s history, including pamphlets, posters, staff uniforms and models, all of which are sure to strike a chord with anyone who remembers that distinctive yellow-green colour scheme.

The collection has been assembled by a collector – Maureen – seemingly inspired by her father’s job with the company, and includes his hat and jacket.

