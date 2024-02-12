Midhurst Photographer has sight-saving surgery to keep his career alive

Clive Bennett, from Midhurst, regularly captures photos at horse racing and polo events as part of his professional career, but the onset of a cataract in his left eye was making the editing process more challenging.

Sixty-five-year-old Clive Bennett, from Midhurst, regularly captures photos at horse racing and polo events as part of his professional career, but the onset of a cataract in his left eye was making the editing process more challenging.

After suffering from blurred vision for more than nine months and his sight getting progressively worse, Clive attended Newmedica’s new Whiteley-based clinic after tests showed that his cataracts had advanced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over time, cataracts become worse and can start to interfere with vision, and this blurred vision can lead to blindness if not treated.

Following his referral, Clive was seen quickly at the Hampshire eye clinic and had his surgery within just two weeks after his initial appointment.

Clive Bennett said: “I’m extremely grateful to the Newmedica team for how quickly they arranged my surgery following my referral. I didn’t realise how bad my cataracts had become and how much it was impacting me until after my surgery, and I believe I have lived with it much longer than I first thought.

“I found the Hampshire team friendly, informative and efficient, and had an extremely pleasant experience with them from start to finish. I understand it might feel quite scary for some to have surgery on their eye, but I’d recommend anyone with cataracts to get this sorted as early as they can as it will truly be worth it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bhaskar Gupta, the consultant who carried out Clive’s surgery, said: “I’m delighted that we were able to arrange Clive’s operation so quickly, as his cataracts had significantly advanced and if left untreated, could have led to blindness in his left eye. We wish Clive all the best with his recovery and will be supporting him every step of the way.