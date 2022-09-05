Midhurst photographer shortlisted for 2022 Weather Photographer of the Year

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Ison has been nominated for the 2022 Weather Photographer of the Year for his striking image of Storm Eunice.

The image that has been put u for nomination is a striking image of Storm Eunice that Christopher had taken in Newhaven.

After checking the time Storm Eunice would hit as well as the high tides times, Christopher discovered that the storm would hit Newhaven at almost exactly high tide.

When taking his photo, Christopher decided to head to high ground and stand slightly further away from the harbour wall with his back to the weather and was rewarded with a fantastic set of images.

Christopher said: "When the storm was predicted and that it was carrying the first ever red warning for the south coast, I knew I had to find a spot to record it – this was going to be big."

Storm Eunice was a deep area of low pressure that hit the UK in February 2022. It was particularly disruptive as it underwent explosive cyclogenesis when a low-pressure system rapidly deepens. Low pressure systems can bring heavy rain/snow and strong winds, and the deeper the area of low pressure relative to the surrounding pressure, the stronger the winds will be.

The public now has a chance to vote for their favourite finalist in the competition, including Christopher, before all winners are announced on October 6.

The vote opened from 10 am on Thursday,August 25 and closes on Wednesday, 21 September at midnight (BST).