Midhurst Poppy appeal set to begin

The Midhurst Poppy Appeal this year starts on Thursday 24th October.

Every year, the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal raises money to help those in need within the Armed Forces community; serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

In a statement, a spokesperson for The Royal British Legion Midhurst District Branch wrote: “They are set to have over 100 collection trays out with local businesses. We will be at the car boot and the toy fair at The Grange Community and Leisure Centre on Sunday 27th October and Sunday 3rd November.

“We will be running street collections outside Sainsbury's, Tesco and Boots from Saturday 2nd November until Saturday 9th November.

“Join us to mark Remembrance Sunday at one of the many local services on Sunday 10th November.

“We are grateful for the support of our many amazing local volunteers, including the Sussex Army Cadet Force, scouts and guides. If you'd like to get involved please DM us or call Phil, our Poppy Appeal organiser, on 07746 853974.”