Pupils at a Midhurst school marked Children’s Mental Health Week with a special programme of events.

Children at Conifers Independent Prep School in Easebourne took parts in a number of special assemblies, lessons, and open discussions on how to make ‘meaningful connections’ that support their mental health as well as a plethora of other exciting activities.

Award-winning poet Matt Goodfellow performed a reading of his poetry, and children enjoyed activities which included drawing, crafts, hula-hooping, bingo, and dance workshops.

On Friday (February 10), Conifers students will also be taking part in ‘

Pictured: Students at Conifers School in Midhurst taking part in Children’s Mental Health Week

Conifers' head of pastoral care and well-being, Mrs Sharon Fourie, said: "Educating about Mental Health is vital and we're excited to have an opportunity to focus on it, especially this week, so that we can make a difference to our Conifers family and give the children skills for life."

This week’s activities will then culminate with an extra special reunion, as several ‘old Coniferians’ (previous students during the 1970s) will meet with teachers and current students, enjoy lunch, and take a tour of the school.

In addition to this week’s activities, students and teachers at Conifers are supporting several chosen charities throughout the year, including Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Sidlesham, Midhurst Community Hub, and the children’s mental health charity Place2Be. As well as spearheading Children’s Mental Health Week nationally, Place2Be provides mental health support in schools through one-to-one and group counselling.