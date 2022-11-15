Edit Account-Sign Out
Midhurst Remembrance service and parade in pictures

Midhurst Remembrance service and parade in pictures

Midhurst residents remembered all those who lost their lives in wartime conflict as part of the Remembrance service at the war memorial in the town on Sunday, November 13.

By Sam Pole
25 minutes ago
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 11:03am

The Remembrance Service in Midhurst began at 10.50am, around the Cenotaph on Church Hill, which was then followed by a Remembrance Day service in Midhurst Parish Church.

Chichester MP and Secretary of State for Education of the United Kingdom Gillian Keegan was in attendance, laying a wreath at the Midhurst memorial.

Local councillors, Dr Kate O'Kelly and Francis Hobbs, and Midhurst Town Council Chair Carol Lintott were also at the memorial to pay their respects alongside the Sussex Regiment standard bearers and emergency services.

