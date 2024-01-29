Midhurst restaurant closed down for good over Christmas after just two years in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Red.h, a bar and restaurant on North Street, closed just before Christmas, the spokesperson confirmed. Alongside a wide range of food, drink and deserts, the venue played host to musical acts from all over the South Coast, including cover artists like Jack Boyd and Sarah Saville, both with considerable local followings.

The Midhurst Town Team spokesperson suggested the restaurant never regained momentum after last year’s Angel Inn fire, which led to the months-long closure of North Street itself as council officers worked to shore up the hotel’s historic frontage.

On the day of the fire, Mimmo Frattini, the restaurant’s owner, was one of the business owners who spoke out about the devasting impact of the blaze. “It’s very sad news today,” he told a Sussex World reporter. “It’s a catastrophe for the town to lose such an iconic building in the middle of the high street. Hopefully everyone can pull together and make this town thrive again.”

