Midhurst Rotary Club hosts 'lively' Transatlantic call about President Trump's first thirty days

By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Midhurst Rotary Club hosted a ‘lively’ Transatlantic panel talk last week, giving members a chance to hear from five Americans, both Republican and Democrat, on Trump’s first 30 days as president.

The American panellists, hailing from Boston, Hawaii and more, discussed a range of subjects, including Ukraine, immigration, climate change, and the UK’s ‘special relationship’ with the US.

Other questions, prepared by the Club’s assistant president Simon Flint, covered the exploitation of fossil fuels, the gun lobby, Canada, the economy, and the American constitution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The session lasted for over an hour and proved a hit with the Club’s membership, all of whom agreed the club should run a similar event next year.

Simon Flint monitored the lively virtual sessionSimon Flint monitored the lively virtual session
Simon Flint monitored the lively virtual session

Anyone who missed this year’s event and would like to be invited to the follow-up is asked to email [email protected] with the subject line ‘USA’.

The Midhurst Rotary Club is made up of working and retired members who volunteer their spare time to help the community. To find out more, visit https://mandprotary.club.

Related topics:AmericansBoston
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice