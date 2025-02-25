Midhurst Rotary Club hosts 'lively' Transatlantic call about President Trump's first thirty days

Midhurst Rotary Club hosted a ‘lively’ Transatlantic panel talk last week, giving members a chance to hear from five Americans, both Republican and Democrat, on Trump’s first 30 days as president.

The American panellists, hailing from Boston, Hawaii and more, discussed a range of subjects, including Ukraine, immigration, climate change, and the UK’s ‘special relationship’ with the US.

Other questions, prepared by the Club’s assistant president Simon Flint, covered the exploitation of fossil fuels, the gun lobby, Canada, the economy, and the American constitution.

The session lasted for over an hour and proved a hit with the Club’s membership, all of whom agreed the club should run a similar event next year.

Simon Flint monitored the lively virtual session

Anyone who missed this year’s event and would like to be invited to the follow-up is asked to email [email protected] with the subject line ‘USA’.

The Midhurst Rotary Club is made up of working and retired members who volunteer their spare time to help the community. To find out more, visit https://mandprotary.club.