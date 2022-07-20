Guests gathered to remember Gilbert Hannam’s vision to set up a free school in Midhurst for 12 boys back in 1672.

Those present at the tea party included current and past trustees of the foundation, governors and teaching staff at Midhurst Rother College and Midhurst Grammar School, past and current principals of the college, local politicians and past students at the schools who had previously received prizes from the Gilbert Hannam Education Foundation.

They were welcomed by the chair of the trustees of the foundation, Phil Stringer.

Midhurst Rother College hosted a tea party to celebrate the 350-year anniversary of the Gilbert Hannam Education Foundation.

Gilbert Hannam set up the foundation with 20 shillings before he died and requested that this money be used to support the education of children at the college.