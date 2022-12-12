Midhurst students spend afternoon with Chichester astronaut Tim Peake to help judge Christmas windows

Two students from Midhurst Primary School were invited to spend an afternoon with Tim Peake, choosing their favourite Christmas window in Midhurst.

Pixie Huggett and Archie Latham spent the afternoon walking round Midhurst with the astronaut, who spent six months on the international space station in 2015.

The theme for this year's Christmas Windows was 'Out of This World' and many local businesses created fantastic creative displays that made judging very difficult.

The winner, chosen by Tim, Pixie and Archie, was Alchemy Home on Knockhundred Row, with a special mention to The Upholsterer, JE Allnutts, and Sweet Memories.

There is also a public vote competition, which continues until Monday, December 12.

The winner of the public vote will receive a voucher for a local restaurant to enjoy with their team.