Midhurst students spend afternoon with Chichester astronaut Tim Peake to help judge Christmas windows

Pixie Huggett and Archie Latham spent the afternoon walking round Midhurst with the astronaut, who spent six months on the international space station in 2015.
The theme for this year's Christmas Windows was 'Out of This World' and many local businesses created fantastic creative displays that made judging very difficult.
The winner, chosen by Tim, Pixie and Archie, was Alchemy Home on Knockhundred Row, with a special mention to The Upholsterer, JE Allnutts, and Sweet Memories.
There is also a public vote competition, which continues until Monday, December 12.
The winner of the public vote will receive a voucher for a local restaurant to enjoy with their team.
The winners of the public vote last year were CJ Hampshire who won first place in the public vote online for their ‘whimsical and creative window.’