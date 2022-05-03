Due to falling numbers the group was unable to continue and is currently suspended for three years.

Jill O’Grady, former secretary of the group, said: “We did try to get going again last summer but numbers dwindled.

“The Federation will hold our funds securely for three years and if anyone wants to resurrect Midhurst WI, then they get the funds returned to do so. After three years, the Federation get the money to do with as they wish.”

Midhurst WI 80th celebration in 2002 SUS-220305-123641003

The decision also came after they were unable to find volunteers to fulfil the role of president, treasure and secretary.

With the group’s funds being held by the Federation there is the opportunity for someone else to restart the group.

Jill said: “It is sad but most of our ladies are old now and we haven’t been able to attract younger women as it’s an afternoon WI.

“If it was held in the evening in future it may be more successful.”

The WI held a ‘goodbye’ afternoon tea at the Spread Eagle for current and a few past members on April 13.

Sussex is also the oldest County Federation formed in 1917, divided into West and East in 1919, its area covers very rural areas from The South Downs to the coast.

In 2022 the Midhurst WI was due to celebrate its 100th birthday.

Membership of the WI is open to women who have reached the age of 18.