A woman from Midhurst has started her 12-hour cycle for cancer charity Macmillan.

From 8am till 8pm. Kathryn will be doing the cycle at the Grange Everyone Active in Midhurst

Kathryn Brian decided four weeks ago that she was going to set this challenge up, after losing friends to cancer.

She said: “I’ve been raising money for the charity since last year, a few of my friends and my dad's best friend died from cancer.

Macmillan gave end-of-life care and bereavement counselling for my dad's friends wife. They do so much.”