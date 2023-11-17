Midhurst Woman undergoing 12-hour bike ride for cancer charity
A woman from Midhurst has started her 12-hour cycle for cancer charity Macmillan.
Kathryn Brian decided four weeks ago that she was going to set this challenge up, after losing friends to cancer.
She said: “I’ve been raising money for the charity since last year, a few of my friends and my dad's best friend died from cancer.
Macmillan gave end-of-life care and bereavement counselling for my dad's friends wife. They do so much.”
The cycle is going on now in Midhurst at the Grange for Macmillan.