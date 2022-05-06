Midhurst youngsters take part in Duke of Edinburgh Awards

Youngsters who attend the Sylvia Beaufoy Centre in Petworth had the opportunity to get involved with The Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme. SUS-220605-144103001

Rotarians from The Midhurst and Petworth Club met Dan Sneller, manager at The Centre, who sent them to marshalling posts in support of a training hike undertaken in groups of four or five in the South Downs for the Bronze and Silver Awards.

Dan had 24 young people walking from Bignor Hill back to Petworth which is about a 12 kilometre trek.

This was their first solo walk, although observed by adults from a distance.

Their next challenge will be going to the New Forest for a training weekend.