Mike calls time on distinguished career at popular Bognor Regis insurance brokers Robins Row

Mike, left, with Dominic Oswald

Customers and colleagues have paid tribute to insurance firm boss Mike Maskell as he prepares to call time on a distinguished career at popular Bognor Regis insurance brokers Robins Row.

Mike is retiring after a lifetime in the industry and does so having served at the business's Aldwick Road premises as a director since 2007 after switching to the branch from the Suffolk HQ.

Before that he ran his own brokers in Hertfordshire, and was then tempted to join the flourishing Robins Row nearby — then switched to West Sussex to continue his burgeoning career providing insurance solutions across the board, from travel cover to home insurance, and from liability to commercial combined protection.

Back then the company was known as Worrell Fry but changed its name to Robins Row five years ago to fall in line with the parent company, which has helped clients get insurance cover since 1867.

Mike, whose wife Lynne formerly worked at Robins Row as well, said: "It's been hugely rewarding both in terms of the customers we have helped over the years and the colleagues I have worked with.

"I feel that we have grown substantially since 2007 and I am delighted to be able to leave the business knowing it is in great shape and continues to provide excellent customer service from a team of wonderful operatives who have shared values, principally amongst which is the desire to offer a friendly and caring service.

"We have always placed the customers at the centre of what we do and we know getting the right cover in place helps down the line to get claims settled efficiently and quickly and ultimately it means everyone is happy.

"A personal service is essential and when you look at our repeat and renewal retention percentage of 90 per cent you know that we have incredible backing and loyalty amongst our customer base. Put short they like what we do for them.

"Obviously the internet has dramatically changed the business and there aren't that many High Street brokers left so that personal service we offer is rare. We encourage people to talk to us and from what they tell us we are able to shape their cover to match their needs. Online that isn't always the case I’m afraid."

One aspect of the business that is important to Robins Row is being at the heart of the community. The company are big sponsors of Bognor Regis Town FC and also support the town’s carnival and the annual South Downs Music festival.

Mike added: “We always try to give something back as we are proud of our town and those in it who are a force for good. Of course, it does raise our profile but our reasons for being so supportive of local causes go way beyond simply being a marketing exercise.”

Simon Cook, general manager of the Rocks, said: “Mike and Robins Row have been big supporters of the club over the years and their backing has proved invaluable. We wish Mike all the best in his retirement.”