The vehicles collided this morning on the B2104 in Stone Cross at about 9am.

Photos show severe damage was caused to the front of the bus and the side of the car as a result of the impact, while the car appears to have collided with a lamppost.

Police have confirmed that only ‘minor injuries’ were sustained in the incident.

The road was partially blocked this morning while recovery crews worked and has now fully reopened.

