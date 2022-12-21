Edit Account-Sign Out
Missing 17-year-old may be missing in the Worthing area

Worthing and Adur Police have appealed for information regarding a 17-year-old who may be missing in the Worthing area.

By Sam Pole
8 minutes ago
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 6:29pm

In a statement on Twitter Adur and Worthing Police wrote: “We are searching for Malvin Xhepa, who is missing from his home in Kent.

“Malvin, 17, was last seen on December 6 and concern is growing for his welfare.

“He is believed to have travelled to the Worthing area.

“If you see Malvin, please call 101 quoting 731 of 18/12.”