Missing 30-year-old man from Burgess Hill found safe and well

Police issued an urgent appeal to locate to David on Thursday, August 25. The appeal said he had been last last seen at his home address at about 10pm on Sunday, August 21.

Posting on Twitter, a Mid Sussex Police spokesperson said: “#FOUND | We’re pleased to say 30-year-old David, who had been reported missing from Burgess Hill, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal or helped search for him”