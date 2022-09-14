Suzanna and Ken Dry, of Hampden Park, have a red and white Collie called Toffee. While they were on holiday in Spain, Toffee was being looked after by a family friend. Suzanna said: “She had happily stayed there several times before, but this time something spooked her and she ran (September 6). Unfortunately, she kept running for the next four days during the storms that we had.”

Friends, family, and residents all joined forces to bring her home. Her photo was shared on social media, and hundreds of people helped search for her. Ken said: “Everywhere we went, people knew about her and were keeping an eye out, the problem was she was constantly on the move, most of the time at full speed! The wonderful charity Dog Lost put the poster together and coordinated the search with volunteers out on the ground, all day, every day.”

On Saturday (September 10) Toffee was seen running along the main road from Berwick to Arlington Reservoir. Drivers managed to get her off the road what happens next is unbelievable. Suzanna said: “By pure luck, she came face to face with us and fell into our arms, exhausted and very, very hungry. We feel very lucky to have Toffee back safe and sound, and we owe this entirely to the kindness and generosity of the people of Eastbourne who dropped everything in their lives to help us find her. The response was overwhelming and very humbling. It was just like a Lassie film with a happy ending!”

Missing dog reunited with owners thanks to the ‘kindness and generosity of the people of Eastbourne’