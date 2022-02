They are appealing for anyone who may be able to help to come forward.

Sue Jackson has been missing since Thursday (February 17), with police saying that they are ‘concerned’.

Police said that she is five foot two, ery slim with short grey hair.

They also said that she was last seen wearing a long black jacket.