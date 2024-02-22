Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said officers are searching for 36-year-old Oliver, who is ‘vulnerable and missing from London’.

"He may be in the Beachy Head area of Eastbourne,” a police statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Oliver is white, about 5ft 10in, of medium build. He has a shaved head and a short beard, and is likely to be wearing a beanie hat, loose trousers, a shirt over a T-shirt and trainers.