BREAKING

Missing London man may be at Beachy Head area of Eastbourne - Dial 999 if you see him

A vulnerable missing man from London could be in East Sussex, police have said.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 08:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said officers are searching for 36-year-old Oliver, who is ‘vulnerable and missing from London’.

"He may be in the Beachy Head area of Eastbourne,” a police statement read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Oliver is white, about 5ft 10in, of medium build. He has a shaved head and a short beard, and is likely to be wearing a beanie hat, loose trousers, a shirt over a T-shirt and trainers.

“Please dial 999 if you see him or have any information to help, quoting serial 1462 of 20/02.”

Related topics:LondonSussex Police