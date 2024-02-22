Missing London man may be at Beachy Head area of Eastbourne - Dial 999 if you see him
A vulnerable missing man from London could be in East Sussex, police have said.
Sussex Police said officers are searching for 36-year-old Oliver, who is ‘vulnerable and missing from London’.
"He may be in the Beachy Head area of Eastbourne,” a police statement read.
"Oliver is white, about 5ft 10in, of medium build. He has a shaved head and a short beard, and is likely to be wearing a beanie hat, loose trousers, a shirt over a T-shirt and trainers.
“Please dial 999 if you see him or have any information to help, quoting serial 1462 of 20/02.”