Published 2nd Aug 2024
The police have extended their search to West Sussex for a missing St Albans man.

St Albans Police appealed for the public’s help to trace a man who has gone missing from the city in Hertfordshire.

"Sean, aged 21, was last seen at around 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday, July 31),” a police statement on social media read.

"He is described as being 6ft tall with shaggy blond hair and a goatee beard, and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black joggers/trousers and black footwear.

“Sean also has links to Boreham Wood, Harpenden and West Sussex.

“Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

Sussex Police shared the appeal, adding: “Can you help our St Albans colleagues find Sean?

“He may be missing in West Sussex.”

If you have information, you can report this by:

– Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Sean now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting ISR 791 of July 31;

– Filling out our online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report;

– Speaking to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact;

– Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where Sean has been.

