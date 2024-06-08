Missing man sparks urgent Sussex Police appeal; Dial 999 if you see him
Sussex Police said officers are searching for Ben, who is missing from his home in Hampshire and is believed to have travelled to West Sussex.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for Ben who is missing.
"Ben is believed to have travelled to the Goodwood/Trundle area from his home address in Hampshire in his vehicle, a dark blue Nissan X Trail registration HS23 CAX.
"He Is 6’, with dark greying hair and beard, a tanned complexion, and has a tattoo of a French bulldog holding a tennis ball on his left forearm. He is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt, dark jeans and white trainers.
“If you see Ben, please call 999 quoting serial 311 of 08/06.”
