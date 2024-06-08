Missing man sparks urgent Sussex Police appeal; Dial 999 if you see him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police have appealed for the public’s help to find a missing man who is believed to have travelled to West Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers are searching for Ben, who is missing from his home in Hampshire and is believed to have travelled to West Sussex.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for Ben who is missing.

"Ben is believed to have travelled to the Goodwood/Trundle area from his home address in Hampshire in his vehicle, a dark blue Nissan X Trail registration HS23 CAX.

"He Is 6’, with dark greying hair and beard, a tanned complexion, and has a tattoo of a French bulldog holding a tennis ball on his left forearm. He is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt, dark jeans and white trainers.