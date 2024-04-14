Missing Newhaven woman ‘located safe and well’
A public appeal was launched yesterday [April 14] to find 35-year-old Natasha.
Sussex Police said she has been found ‘safe and well’ and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that previously missing Natasha has been located safe and well.
“It follows a public appeal to help find the 35-year-old issued yesterday (Sunday, April 14).
“Officers have thanked the public for their help to find her.”
