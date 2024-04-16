Missing Rustington man with links to Littlehampton and Bognor located by Sussex Police
Luke was reported missing by Sussex Police yesterday [April 15].
But police have confirmed that the 35-year-old has since been located, and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that previously missing Luke has been located.
“It follows an appeal to help find the 35-year-old issued on Monday, April 15.
“Officers have thanked the public for their help to find him.”
