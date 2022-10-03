Missing teenage boy and 12-year-old girl from East Grinstead found safe
A missing teenage boy and young girl from East Grinstead have been found safe, Mid Sussex Police has reported.
Sixteen-year-old Keegan and 12-year-old Heidi were reported missing on Wednesday, September 28.
Posting on Twitter, a Mid Sussex Police spokesperson said: “#FOUND | Great news! Twelve-year-old Heidi and 16-year-old Keegan, who had been reported missing from East Grinstead, have been found safe.
“Thank you to everyone who helped us search for them.”