Missing teenager could be in Worthing or Littlehampton

Police are searching for a missing teenage boy, who is believed to be in West Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Feb 2024, 15:33 GMT
Adur and Worthing Police said the 14-year-old boy, named as Louis, is ‘believed to be with friends’ in the Worthing, Littlehampton or Henfield areas.“Louis, 14, is slim, around 5ft 6in, and has brown curly hair,” a police statement read.

"Please call 101 quoting serial number 240 of 27/01.”

