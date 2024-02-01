Missing teenager could be in Worthing or Littlehampton
Police are searching for a missing teenage boy, who is believed to be in West Sussex.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adur and Worthing Police said the 14-year-old boy, named as Louis, is ‘believed to be with friends’ in the Worthing, Littlehampton or Henfield areas.“Louis, 14, is slim, around 5ft 6in, and has brown curly hair,” a police statement read.
"Please call 101 quoting serial number 240 of 27/01.”