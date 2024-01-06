Missing teenager from Chichester found – Sussex Police thank residents who shared appeal
Fourteen-year-old Kylena was reported missing on Friday [January 5].
Sussex Police have thanked those who shared the public appeal to find her.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are happy to say that missing 14-year-old Kylena from Chichester has been found.
“Thanks for caring enough to share our appeal.”
