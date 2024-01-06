BREAKING

Missing teenager from Chichester found – Sussex Police thank residents who shared appeal

A missing teenager from Chichester has been found, Sussex Police have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 6th Jan 2024, 14:19 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 15:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fourteen-year-old Kylena was reported missing on Friday [January 5].

Sussex Police have thanked those who shared the public appeal to find her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are happy to say that missing 14-year-old Kylena from Chichester has been found.

Most Popular
A missing teenager from Chichester has been found, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture by National WorldA missing teenager from Chichester has been found, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture by National World
A missing teenager from Chichester has been found, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture by National World

“Thanks for caring enough to share our appeal.”

You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Related topics:Sussex PoliceSussex