A missing teenager from Chichester has been found, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Fourteen-year-old Kylena was reported missing on Friday [January 5].

Sussex Police have thanked those who shared the public appeal to find her.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are happy to say that missing 14-year-old Kylena from Chichester has been found.

“Thanks for caring enough to share our appeal.”

