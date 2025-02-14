Eastbourne Police shared a public appeal, posted by Nottinghamshire Police on Thursday afternoon (February 13).

“Can you help our colleagues in Nottinghamshire find missing 17-year-old Kyle?,” the post read.

"He is believed to have links to the Eastbourne area.”

The original appeal stated that Kyle was last seen in the St Ann’s area of Nottingham in the early hours of Wednesday, February 12.

Nottinghamshire Police added: “We are concerned for their safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

"Kyle is 5 foot 9ins tall, slim build with blonde braids. He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, a black Nike puffa coat with a large hood, black Nike tracksuit bottoms and Black and green Nike trainers.

“If you have seen Kyle or have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number (Notts) 0708_12022025.”