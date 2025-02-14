Missing teenager from Nottinghamshire could be in East Sussex; Police concerned for his safety

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 08:43 BST
The police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager, who could be in East Sussex.

Eastbourne Police shared a public appeal, posted by Nottinghamshire Police on Thursday afternoon (February 13).

“Can you help our colleagues in Nottinghamshire find missing 17-year-old Kyle?,” the post read.

"He is believed to have links to the Eastbourne area.”

The original appeal stated that Kyle was last seen in the St Ann’s area of Nottingham in the early hours of Wednesday, February 12.

Nottinghamshire Police added: “We are concerned for their safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

"Kyle is 5 foot 9ins tall, slim build with blonde braids. He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, a black Nike puffa coat with a large hood, black Nike tracksuit bottoms and Black and green Nike trainers.

“If you have seen Kyle or have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number (Notts) 0708_12022025.”

The original appeal stated that Kyle, who has links to Eastbourne, was last seen in the St Ann’s area of Nottingham in the early hours of Wednesday, February 12.

1. Safety concerns for missing teenager

The original appeal stated that Kyle, who has links to Eastbourne, was last seen in the St Ann’s area of Nottingham in the early hours of Wednesday, February 12. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Related topics:PoliceNottinghamshireEastbourne PoliceNottinghamNike
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice