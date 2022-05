Kristian Stacey, 27, was reported missing on Thursday morning [May 26]. Sussex Police were concerned for the man’s welfare.

Sussex Police has now thanked members of the public who helped to locate him.

Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Good news! Kristian Stacey, who had been reported missing from #Worthing, has been found safe.

Police have found a missing Worthing man following an urgent appeal yesterday [Friday, May 27]

Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”