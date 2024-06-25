Adur and Worthing Police launched an appeal in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, June 25).

"We are urgently seeking to find Craig who has been reported missing from Worthing,” a social media statement read.

"The 34-year-old was last seen leaving his address between between 2am and 6am on Monday, June 24.”

"He may have travelled to the railway station and has links to Brighton and Somerset.”

Police said Craig is slim, 6ft 1in with dark brown hair and a short beard.

A spokesperson added: “He is believed to have been wearing a cream coloured Adidas T-shirt, grey shorts, black and white Adidas trainers, and possibly a dark black overshirt.

“Officers are concerned for his welfare.

“Anyone who sees him or with information about Craig’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately and quote serial 1444 of 24/06.”

