A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “At 2.22am we responded to a large vehicle fire at Rose Green Road, Aldwick.
"Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Bognor Regis to the scene.
"Upon arrival one van was found well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work to extinguish the fire using two high pressure hose reels, a jet and thermal imaging camera.”
No casualties were reported and the fire service does not yet know the cause of the blaze, but the vehicle was used by ‘Golden Blade’ barbers, which has a number of barbershops throughout Bognor Regis.