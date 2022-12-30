A mobile barbershop van in Aldwick was burned to a crisp following an incident in the early hours of yesterday morning (December 29).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “At 2.22am we responded to a large vehicle fire at Rose Green Road, Aldwick.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Bognor Regis to the scene.

"Upon arrival one van was found well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work to extinguish the fire using two high pressure hose reels, a jet and thermal imaging camera.”

The burned vehicle

No casualties were reported and the fire service does not yet know the cause of the blaze, but the vehicle was used by ‘Golden Blade’ barbers, which has a number of barbershops throughout Bognor Regis.

