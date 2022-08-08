Truckfest rolls into Ardingly on Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, and tickets are on sale now.

The main arena will feature the monster truck Slingshot, as well as monster truck rides.

Event director Bob Limming said: “Our team have worked tirelessly to make sure we bring you the event you have grown to love over the past 40 years.

“Whenever we ask our visitors why they come to Truckfest the reply is always the same – ‘we’ve come for the Trucks’ – and we promise you we will still have lots of trucks and lots of family fun.”

Organisers are asking people to book tickets at www.truckfest.co.uk for a pre-booking discount.

Advance tickets also ensure swifter entry into the event, they said.

