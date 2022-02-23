More concerns raised over plan to widen popular Midhurst park route

The proposal would see the Jubilee Path widened to allow wheelchair users and cyclists to share the path with pedestrians.
Proposals were made available to the public earlier this month at the Grange Centre with residents being able to express their views and opinions on the proposal.
A spokesman for the Midhurst Society said the group applauded the efforts of Midhurst Area Cycling Group, Sustrans and WSCC to encourage safe cycling. But the spokesman added: “We are perturbed at the way this project seems to be being rushed.
“We appreciate that there is a sense of urgency lest the grant is lost, but that is no reason to inflict on Midhurst a project that is not wanted or needed.
“It would appear that good practice is not being followed for this community project.”
Concerns included the ‘lack of cost benefit analysis’ and the lack of research into the number of cyclists expected to use the path and their impact on South Ponds as well as fears the ‘semi-rural feel’ of the Jubilee Path will be urbanized.