More images needed for Cuckfield Photo Competition: winning pictures will be included in calendar

Mid Sussex photographers only have less than a month to submit their best pictures to the Cuckfield Photo Competition.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST

Some 12 winning photos are needed for the Cuckfield 2024 calendar and competition organisers are now asking specifically for images of the village in the spring or autumn.

To enter Cuckfield Parish Council's competition, the pictures must be of Cuckfield and entries must be sent in JPG format. All the entries also need to be sent by September 14 to [email protected].