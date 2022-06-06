More jubilee moments from Eastbourne in pictures

Here’s a picture round up of some of what happened over the long weekend.
1. Seaford Road, Eastbourne
Dennis Donovan sent in this photograph of a street party in Seaford Road, Eastbourne, which took place on Thursday June 3. "With an authorised road closure and a visit by the Eastbourne Community Choir, a splendid day was had by all," he said.
Photo: Dennis Donovan
2. Chalk Farm Hotel
12 ladies from Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel Club celebrated the jubilee by planting a plum tree in the gardens of Chalk Farm, Willingdon.
Photo: June Christophi
3. Our Lady of Ransom Church
Jubilee celebrations at Our Lady of Ransom Church, Eastbourne. Organiser Jean Peterken said: "Crowns, pictures of HM the Queen, and painted Union Jack stones were made beforehand by children at St Thomas a Becket School, Eastbourne, for display at the party, when a Mass of thanksgiving for HM the Queen was followed by lunch, fun and games, a sing-along, and a toast to Her Majesty! The event raised more than £900 for the diocese Ukraine Aid Appeal."
Photo: Jean Peterken
4. Our Lady of Ransom Church
Jubilee celebrations at Our Lady of Ransom Church, Eastbourne. Organiser Jean Peterken said: "Crowns, pictures of HM the Queen, and painted Union Jack stones were made beforehand by children at St Thomas a Becket School, Eastbourne, for display at the party, when a Mass of thanksgiving for HM the Queen was followed by lunch, fun and games, a sing-along, and a toast to Her Majesty! The event raised more than £900 for the diocese Ukraine Aid Appeal."
Photo: Jean Peterken