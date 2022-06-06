Flags fly for the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend

More jubilee moments from Eastbourne in pictures

Eastbourne residents really got into the spirit of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the weekend, with street parties, bunting and more.

By Julia Northcott
Monday, 6th June 2022, 1:40 pm
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 1:57 pm

Here’s a picture round up of some of what happened over the long weekend.

1. Seaford Road, Eastbourne

Dennis Donovan sent in this photograph of a street party in Seaford Road, Eastbourne, which took place on Thursday June 3. "With an authorised road closure and a visit by the Eastbourne Community Choir, a splendid day was had by all," he said.

Photo: Dennis Donovan

2. Chalk Farm Hotel

12 ladies from Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel Club celebrated the jubilee by planting a plum tree in the gardens of Chalk Farm, Willingdon.

Photo: June Christophi

3. Our Lady of Ransom Church

Jubilee celebrations at Our Lady of Ransom Church, Eastbourne. Organiser Jean Peterken said: "Crowns, pictures of HM the Queen, and painted Union Jack stones were made beforehand by children at St Thomas a Becket School, Eastbourne, for display at the party, when a Mass of thanksgiving for HM the Queen was followed by lunch, fun and games, a sing-along, and a toast to Her Majesty! The event raised more than £900 for the diocese Ukraine Aid Appeal."

Photo: Jean Peterken

4. Our Lady of Ransom Church

Photo: Jean Peterken

