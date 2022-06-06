More jubilee moments from Eastbourne in pictures

3. Our Lady of Ransom Church

Jubilee celebrations at Our Lady of Ransom Church, Eastbourne. Organiser Jean Peterken said: "Crowns, pictures of HM the Queen, and painted Union Jack stones were made beforehand by children at St Thomas a Becket School, Eastbourne, for display at the party, when a Mass of thanksgiving for HM the Queen was followed by lunch, fun and games, a sing-along, and a toast to Her Majesty! The event raised more than £900 for the diocese Ukraine Aid Appeal."

Photo: Jean Peterken